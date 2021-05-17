David Wayne Hoskins, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 15th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.
David was born in Manchester, KY on November 13, 1963, a son of the late Rader and Celia Hacker Hoskins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hoskins.
David is survived by his children: John Mosley and wife Kylia of Manchester, Stacey Mosley of Hyden, and Jessica Mosley of Manchester.
He is also survived by three grandchildren: Vincent Howard, Chance Mosley, and Charles Jones; and his brother and sister, Tramp Hoskins and Frances Anderson, both of Manchester
In addition to his wife and parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Ben Hoskins, Frank Hoskins, and Margie Byrd.
Graveside Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, May 21st at the Hoskins Cemetery in Big Creek, KY, with Donnie England officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.