Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 1, 2020 at approximately 08:30 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Derick Carr arrested Steven Davidson, 23 of North Highway 66. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of an assault and the above mentioned subject would not leave the property. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time the subject was placed under arrest for Assault. Upon running the information of the subject with Clay County Dispatch, it was confirmed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to pay child support. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Steven Davidson, 23 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Child Support)
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing
• Assault 2nd Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Menacing
