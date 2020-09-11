Laurel Sheriff's Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves and Sheriff's deputies and detectives arrested Nathan Davidson 28 of London on Thursday morning September 10, 2020 at approximately 11:54 AM. The arrest occurred off Barbourville road approximately 9 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an assault with injury at a residence there.
Upon arrival at the scene a female victim was located who appeared to have a broken nose. The suspect had apparently fled into the residence there as deputies arrived at the scene. The male suspect was located by the Sheriff's office K-9 unit hiding in the attic and following a scuffle with deputies was taken into custody. While being escorted to the police cruiser the suspect began cursing and attempting to pull away from deputies but was placed in the police cruiser where he attempted to kick the windows out. Nathan Davidson was charged with assault – second-degree – domestic violence; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest.
This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. The female victim was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries sustained. Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office at the scene were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, and Deputy Dylan Messer.
