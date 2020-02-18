MANCHESTER, Ky. (February 18, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is continuing an investigating into the possible disappearance of a Clay County man, after he was reported missing on Friday, February 14, 2020.
The initial investigation indicates that Jason E. Davidson, 42 years old of Manchester, KY, was last seen in Clay County in November of 2019. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’3" tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, balding, and possible facial hair.
KSP is requesting that if anyone has information about Davidson's current location that they contact Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Don Trosper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.