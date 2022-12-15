Fame is coming the way of a Manchester man via a new reality television show.
Michael Davidson will be appearing on The Traitors to air exclusively on the Peacock channel starting Jan. 12, 2023.
Alan Cumming will host the nail-biting psychological reality competition series.
Davidson said he’s always wanted to be on a reality shows.
“Ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be on Survivor,” he said. “A few years ago, I was a finalist and through that process and networking I met a casting director for this new show.”
The process to be on the show has been in the making for over a year, but Davidson said he had to keep it a secret.
“I was contact in Jan. 2021 for casting,” he said. “I backed out twice because I worried it would hinder my chances of ever being on Survivor in the future. But the casting team and network kept talking me into it.”
Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 20 larger-than-life personalities (including reality A-listers and America’s best game players) who come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.
Davidson and nine others were selected to compete alongside the celebrity contestants in this game chock-full of alliances, deception and even ‘murder.’
“I flew out in April to the Scottish Highlands for filming for two months,” he said.
The filming occurred at the Ardross Castle in Scotland.
“It was a very intense and psychologically demanding,” Davidson said of the show. “Not only was it a competition, but you had a quarter of a million dollars on the line and then the issue of who do you trust? Some of the players were selected to lie and backstab everyone secretly so on top of all that you really had no idea who you could trust. I think people will like it though, it has lots of drama and deception.”
The Manchester man will appear with several celebrity contestants.
They are:
Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
Brandi Glanville (RHOBH)
Cirie Fields (Survivor)
Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)
Davidson said it was great to meet some of the reality stars he had followed.
“Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa from Survivor are on the show also,” he said. “It was pretty cool and by far the most fun thing I’ve ever done.”
Davidson admits he’s extremely introverted and awkward until he gets to know people.
“This definitely pushed me out of my element,” he added.
Due to his nondisclosure agreement, he can’t give too many details about the show but says he’d love to do another reality show in the future.
Being a fan of the hit movie series “X-Men,” Davidson said it was an honor to meet host Alan Cumming, an X-Men star.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience and I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch it with everyone.”
