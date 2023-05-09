Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker arrested Tiffany Day age 29 of Manchester, KY on Monday afternoon May 8, 2023 at approximately 1:26 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off South Stewart Rd., approximately 9 miles South of London after Deputy Walker was dispatched to a complaint of a female subject apparently passed out there. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Walker noted that the suspect was slumped over the wheel in a green Saturn Ion. An investigation was conducted on the driver who stated that she had smoked methamphetamine previously. This individual was determined to be under the influence and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and instructional permit violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.
