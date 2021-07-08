An Ell’s Branch man went on what police can only describe as a rampage that included multiple thefts of vehicles and a family pet.
Alex Day, 22, is in the Clay County Detention Center on multiple charges following his arrest in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
According to sheriff Patrick Robinson, Day stole a truck on Horse Creek and a Dobermann Pinscher. Day then posted photos of him driving the dog around in the truck to his Snapchat account on social media.
The dog was taken to the Ell’s Branch community by Day and is still being sought by the owners.
Later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a complaint came in that a white truck was at Little Bull Lane on Schoolhouse Branch. City police officer Ryan Jackson, who lives near the area, responded and learned a 2012 Dodge pick-up truck and a 20-foot goose neck trailer had been taken from the residence. While at the farm police say he moved several animals around in the barn mixing them together causing a further disturbance and endangering the animals.
Moments later a call came in that the truck was spotted near Lipps Branch on Martin’s Creek.
Officer Jackson and Deputy Kelly Johnson responded and met Day driving the truck. They immediately gave pursuit and attempted to make a traffic stop.
According to the report, Day fled at a high rate of speed onto U.S. 421 south to Little Caesar’s.
They got the vehicle stopped and Day exited the vehicle. He refused to obey the officer’s commands and a minimum amount of force was used to apprehend him. Day later told the officers he had been drinking Bud Light earlier in the evening.
According to sheriff Robinson, a side-by-side ATV was stolen in the area, and they believe it is connected to this case.
He is charged with fleeing or evading police 1st degree; two counts of theft by unlawful taking auto; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; and two counts of wanton endangerment 1st (police officer).
More charges in the case are pending. This is a developing story.
If you have seen the dog he responds to the name “Nash”. The dog’s owners say he is super friendly and will not bite. If you have seen the dog, please contact dispatch immediately at 606-598-8411.
