Deanna L. Hughes, age 47, of London, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
She leaves behind her husband, Robert Hughes; her mother, Ruth Hedrick Selmeyer; three children, Blake Hughes & wife Kaitlin of Manchester, KY, Alexis Hughes of London, KY, Dalton Hughes of London, KY; three siblings, Dale Selmeyer & wife Krissy of Cincinnati, OH, Holly Robbins of Greensburg, IN, Chris Robbins of Greensburg, IN; three grandchildren, Skyler Hughes, Greyson Hughes, Avery Hughes, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dewayne Selmeyer.
Deanna worked in health care. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Deanna loved her dog, Pookie, that was her best friend.
Graveside services and burial for Deanna L. Hughes were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial followed at Bethlehem Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Those wishing to send something for the family may send flowers or donate to the funeral home in Deanna’s honor to help cover funeral expenses. You may use the link below to donate using your credit, debit card or PayPal account:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZYXGJLJ3BK6QS
