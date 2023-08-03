Laurel County Sheriff John Root , London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Kentucky State Police Captain Ryan Catron announce that: On 07-28-2023 at 8:24 P.M. the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force conducted a Death investigation at a residence off Indian Camp Road approximately 11 miles west of London. Investigators report that allegedly twol individuals were at a residence and a verbal dispute occurred between them. Apparently, during that exchange of words, one male subject pulled a pocketknife opening the blade causing a physical altercation to occur. During that altercation, allegedly the individual who pulled the knife received a stab wound that later caused a fatal injury to that individual. The victim was found inside the residence alive and critically injured by a female subject who came to the residence a short time later. She left the residence and called 911. Deputies arriving on scene performed CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later by staff with the Laurel County Coroner's office. An autopsy was conducted in Frankfort. The victim was identified as Robert Turner age 66 of London. A pocketknife has been recovered by investigators. The investigation is continuing by the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force. The case will be presented to a Laurel County Grand Jury for their consideration. 

