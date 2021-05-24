(May 23, 2021) at approximately 1:08 AM Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, was contacted by a 911 caller in reference to a shooting incident that occurred in the Ages community of Harlan, Kentucky.
Troopers from Post 10 arrived and learned that victim, Sarah Jane King, age 26 of Harlan, KY. Had been shot one time in the chest. She was transported by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH where she succumbed to her injury and was pronounced decease by the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow in Louisville at the state medical examiner office.
The investigation is ongoing with no arrest being made as of today. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing evidence from the scene. Anyone having any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 or call 911, all callers can remain anonymous
