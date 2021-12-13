Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon the death toll from the weekend tornado outbreak in western Kentucky has risen to 74, and that he has asked for more counties to be added to the major disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden.
During a Capitol press conference, the governor said beside the eight in the original declaration, he has asked for Boyle, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Casey, Christian, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Monroe, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer and Todd counties be included for both public and individual aid.
“That is how widespread damage from this event is,” he said, “When what I think will be an EF-4 or EF-5 tornado touches down and stays on the ground for 200 miles, and you have this many counties that have damage and need help.”
In addition to the tornadoes, the severe weather also claimed a life of a state employee in Franklin County. William Amey, Jr., 62, of Frankfort, was driving to the state Capitol where he worked early Saturday morning, when his car was swept off the road by flash flooding from rain-swollen Benson Creek, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod. Amey’s body was not recovered until Sunday, about 400 yards downstream from where his car was discovered overturned in the creek.
More Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen have now been called up to aid in the western Kentucky effort, according to the governor, including those trying to track down more than 100 people who are still reported to be missing.
“There are now 448 guardsmen in the field,” Beshear said. “Of those, at least 95 are doing a fatality search, working in these communities to look for missing Kentuckians. Their search is one where we hope that somebody connects with them. We don’t know if those who are missing just don’t have cell service.”
Fifty-five guardsmen are providing logistics support, and three National Guard chaplains are providing spiritual help to soldiers and civilians alike in the affected communities.
“We are getting increased requests for MPs on the law enforcement side, and on the engineering side as well,” the governor said.
Toy drive
First lady Britainy Beshear is spearheading an effort to help children in area who have lost everything, just a short time before Christmas.
“That’s why we are launching the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive,” she said. “December 14-18, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, books or technology, in their original packaging at a number of locations across the state. You can also donate $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards. These gift cards give people the opportunity to shop locally, when possible, and help businesses who may have also been hurt by the storm.”
She added, “We will share information later this week about where our eligible western Kentucky families in need can go to pick up gifts.”
Go to https://firstlady.ky.gov/toydrive, for more information and a list of drop-off points for toys and gift cards. They want to help all children 18 and younger.
