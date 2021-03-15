Debbie Rader, age 66, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She leaves behind one son, James Michael Morris, Jr. & wife Tiffany of London, KY; one grandchild, Jackson Morris of London, KY; three siblings, Mike Rader & wife Brenda of London, KY, Sheryl Smith of London, KY, Doc Rader of Manchester, KY, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Rader, Jr. and Bernice Benge Rader; and by one child, Casey Renee Morris.
Debbie was a self-employed barber for 38 years, and was a member of London Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Debbie loved cutting hair, and the friendships she made. She liked to talk on the phone and loved to laugh. She dearly loved her family and her friends from church, and enjoyed spending time with them.
A memorial service for Debbie Rader was held on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. The family entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
