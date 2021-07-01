Debbie Reynolds, age 64, of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London. She was born Saturday, May 25, 1957 in Manchester. She was a member of the Shady Grove United Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Michael Paul Reynolds and his wife Dawn Eggers and her grandchildren: Jasper Thomas Reynolds, Aiden Eggers and Ryan Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Edna Mae Thomas, her grandmother: Nell Reynolds and her grandfather: Newt Reynolds.
Funeral Services for Debbie Reynolds will be conducted on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Smith and Cartis Carpenter will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
