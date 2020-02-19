Mrs. Debbie Smith, age 70 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Thursday, March 10, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Taylor and Lucy Bowling Hollen. She was a homemaker and a member of the Muddy Gap Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Ray Smith, her sisters: Amelia Davidson and her husband Charlie “Thumb”, Joann Lewis and Christine Stewart, her brother-in-law: Adam Parks as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Taylor and Lucy Hollen, her sisters: Evelene Goormastic, Ima Jean Grimes, Mary Parks and Helen Jones and her brothers: Granville Hollen and Roy Hollen.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Debbie Smith will be conducted on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 8 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims will be presiding. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
