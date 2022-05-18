Debbie Smith, age 59, of Big Creek passed away Friday, May 13th, 2022 at her home.
She is survived by her husband Jackie Smith of Big Creek, and these children: Buck Smith of Big Creek, Zeke Smith of Indiana, Dana Richie of Somerset, Josh Smith and wife Courtney of Indiana, and Rebecca Smith of Indiana.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren two brothers Randall Wagers and wife Rosemary and Zandall Wagers and wife Melinda both of Manchester, one sister Dana Kirby of Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold Wagers and Goldie Smith Wagers and one brother-in-law Derek Kirby.
The funeral service for Debbie will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Dwayne Yost and Dave Balmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mudlick Cemetery.
