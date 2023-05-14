Debbie Sue Minton, age 64 departed this life on Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home. She was born on Saturday, January 10, 1959 in Manchester to Gillis and Nettie Smith Jones. She was retired from the Kentucky Division of Child Support and a member of the Garrard Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Thomas Lee Minton, her daughter: Jennifer Barrett and her husband Brandon, her grandchildren: Lakyn Barrett and Kersi Barrett and these brothers and sisters: Ruth Smith, Lula Jones, Carol Allen and her husband Kenneth, Linda Gail Wagers and her husband Bill and her sister-in-law: Cathy Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Gillis and Nettie Jones, her brothers and sisters: Wilma Davidson, Bonnie Gulley, Charles Jones, Mendell Jones, W. P. Jones, Monica Jones and Kathy Jones.
Funeral Services for Debbie Sue Minton will be conducted on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. John “Boo” Smith will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
