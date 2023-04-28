Debora Lynn Hoskins

Debora Lynn Johnson Hoskins, age 59, finished the race of life on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on Wednesday, July 10, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Clinton and Jo Ann Rader Johnson. Debbie was a homemaker, lifelong resident of the Burning Springs community, and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. Debbie was truly loved by her family.
She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Marvin Hoskins. She is also survived by her mother, Jo Ann Rader Johnson; her daughter, Leann Hoskins Burchfield and husband Steve; her son, Joshua Adam Hoskins; her grandson, Kyle Hoskins Burchfield; her brother, Johnny Johnson; and her step-grandchildren: Kayla Burchfield and Joshua Burchfield. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Debbie in death and celebrating her homecoming are her father, Clinton Johnson; her brother, Jennings Johnson; and her grandson, Colton Kenneth Marvin Burchfield. Also preceding Debbie in death are her grandparents: James Ellis and Eunice Keith Johnson and Homer and Lizzie Lewis Rader.
Funeral services will be held for Debora Lynn Johnson Hoskins on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home. William Hugh Hudson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the Rominger Funeral Home on Friday, April 28, 2023 after 6:00 PM.
