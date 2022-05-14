Deborah Lynn Couch, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 10th, at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hazard, KY.
Deborah was born in Springboro, OH on January 22, 1956, a daughter of the late James and Freda Ledford Couch, and granddaughter of the late Tommy and Bertha Ledford.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Couch.
She is survived by a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and other relatives who loved her dearly.
Graveside Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 17th at the Ledford Cemetery in Big Creek, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
