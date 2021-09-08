Deborah Sue Smith age 66 went to her heavenly home on Saturday September 4, 2021. She leaves to mourn her passing daughter Kimberly Bush of Burning Springs, son Jason Smith and wife Crystal of Burning Springs, granddaughter Lindsey Smith and husband Jamie of Burning Springs, granddaughter Brittany Bush and husband Hunter of Georgetown, grandson Nick Smith of Burning Springs, and grandson Preston Bush of Burning Springs. She also leaves to mourn her passing great-grandchildren Amelia Smith, Avery Smith, Adeline Smith, and August Smith of Burning Springs, and Blakely Bush of Georgetown. She also leaves her good friends and neighbors Glenda Sizemore of Burning Springs, Wilma Beeman and Husband Bob of Burning Springs, Junior and Cheryl Gabbard of Burning Springs, and Carol Harris of Burning Springs to mourn her passing. She also leaves to mourn a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Debbie is proceeded in death by her husband Earl Smith, daughter Amy Smith, mother Lettie Parker, father Pearl Parker and her brothers Hugh Parker, Robert Parker, and Terry Parker.
Debbie was born in Ohio on August 3, 1955. Debbie was known for her amazing cooking, her kindness, and having a heart of gold. She enjoyed playing with her grandbabies and spending time with her family and friends. She loved Christmas, cooking for the holidays, and watching Andy Griffith, Little House on the Prairie, and anything on the Hallmark channel. Debbie made a big impact on everyone who met her and she will be missed by so many.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Brad Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
