Debra Carol Bush, 57, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Friday, May 19th at her home.
Debra was born in Hyden, Ky, on October 24th, 1965, a daughter of the late Clarence Hoskins and America Henson.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Bush; by her son, Jason Bruce Bush, and daughter, Laura Beth Salyers and husband Ricky, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Jeryl Hoskins, Clarence Russell Hoskins, Cody Hoskins, Billy Smith, Sandra Gibson, Debbie Eversole, Theresa Hoskins, Angie Adams, Kenya Hoskins, Patsy Smith, and Pansy Jones; as well as the following grandchildren: Kenton Salyers, Hannah Salyers, Clayton Salyers, and Jaythan Smith.
In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Carol Bush.
Services for Debra will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 23rd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Dean Bush, Robert Napier, Jerry Holland, and Danny Lee Holland. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery on Double Creek.
Visitation for Debra will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, May 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.