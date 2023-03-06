Debra Fay “Debbie” Cooley, age 69, of 16 Tennessee Lane in Manchester, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
She is survived by two siblings, Darlene Sue Bishop & husband, Eddie; and Henry C. “Scott” Williams Jr. & wife Denise; her nieces and nephews, Ebby Bishop Smith and husband, Michael; Eddie Bishop, Jr; Erica Bishop Smith and husband, Tim; Darrell Bishop, Jr. and wife, Tiffanie Webb Bishop; Tiffany Nicole Bishop and Leslie Grubb; Henry C. "Scottie" Williams, III and wife, Candace; Amber Nicole Williams; Latoya Fay Williams; Shaniese Williams; Karyn KeyKe Williams; Amy Marie Shepherd and husband, Teddy; April LaDawn McQueen; Angel Elizabeth Shepherd Moore and husband, Travis; and Joseph Shepherd; great nieces and nephews, Ashley Elizabeth Collins and husband, Andrew; Skyler Blake Lee Collins Bishop; Adrianna Kathleen Mills; Ethan Xavier Smith; Chloe Smith; Callie Smith; Landon Suttles and wife, Bekah; Taylor Suttles; Emma Grace Grubb; Jessica Schroyer Plantz and her husband, Brandon; Brandon Schroyer; Ryan Schroyer; Drake Schroyer; Shawn Schroyer; Billy Cameron Smith and wife, Caitlin; Destiny Raelynn Smith; Cayden Scott Smith; Zoey Williams and Bryce; Honesty, Raziah, Delaquan, Jazzlyn, Key'Ana and Ka'Miya Williams; Yaya Williams; Shmoody Williams; Matthew, Mark and Brooklyn; Teressa Fay Swafford; Shakina Maggie Swafford; Jaylynn Swafford; Hunter Wayne Swafford; Hayden McQueen;Trevor McQueen; Stephanie McQueen;Justin McQueen; Tiara Ann Shepherd; Tristin Tyreese Shepherd; Gavin Moore; Taylor Moore; Peyton Shepherd and Preston Shepherd; great great nieces and nephews, Avery Scarlett Faye Plantz, Kashtyn Maddox Plantz, Nova Rhain Plantz, Hayden Michael Plantz, and Ellie Mae Plantz; Landon Schroyer, Greyson Schroyer and Calum Schroyer; Aliza Karter Lynn Schroyer, and Skylar Makiah Schroyer; Karson Suttles; the “adopted” sister of her heart, Brenda Taylor Bishop, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Cooley; her parents, Henry C. Williams and Shirley Jean Fritz Williams; three siblings, Diana Jean Williams Calahan, Linda Karen Williams Bishop, Teresa Ann Williams Shepherd; two nieces, Angela Williams Schroyer and Angela Dawn "Pooh" Williams Smith; two nephews, Dallas Layton Calahan, Jr. and Daniel Allen Calahan; and her friend, Ann Marie Murphy.
Debbie was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and honorary Mamaw to her great nieces, Teressa Fay Swafford and Shakina Maggie Swafford. She loved to travel, spend time with her family, collect Native American folk art and memorabilia, and was an avid UK basketball and football fan. She was a loyal employee for the Walmart store in Huber Heights, Ohio for 22 years until she retired and moved back to Kentucky to assist in the care of her parents until their passing.
A memorial service for Debbie Cooley will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to contribute to the funeral expenses for Debbie Cooley may do so through the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MX8U8738KRXEW
Donations may also be made in person, by phone or through the mail. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
