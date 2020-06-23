Debra Faye Roberts, Age 67 died on June 17, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1953, in London, Ky.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Billie Jean and Arnold "Poss" Roberts.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Carletta Cupp Watkins and husband Tim and their three children: Matthew, Brody and Sophie
Debbie was an excellent seamstress and made many beautiful things in the past. But what she is known most for was her kindness and servant heart. She selflessly cared for her mother and her childhood best friend, Edith Grubb Hoskins. We know she is walking with them now in Heaven.
Debbie loved to love on people. She had a heart for people from all walks of life. She loved fiercely. Her love for her family was evident if you spoke to her very long, you would watch a video or see a picture of the ones she loved. Fierce is a word that describes her love for our Heavenly Father, her family and her country.
Debbie is also survived by her brother and his wife: Arnold and Angela, her brother and his wife: Jimmy and Joyce Roberts, her sister and her husband: Wilma and Charles Harris, and her sister Sharon Roberts. Debbie leaves nephews and nieces that she adored along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
Debbie Roberts was a member of the Laurel Creek Church of God Worship Center.
This obituary would be incomplete if we did not mention her friends she held dear; Shag, Helen Sims and the Stanford “Hoss” Hoskins family and a special nephew Jason.
Debbie's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32. "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ.
Although this time is difficult Debbie's family will find Light in this darkness. Light will win.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
