Debra Kay Roberts of Manchester, KY went home to be with The Lord on September 28, 2020. Debra was born on October 5, 1955 to Sherman and Violet Pennington. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Wayne Roberts of Curry Branch and her son, Jeremy Todd Riley of Manchester.
She leaves behind a daughter, Erica Hacker and husband Jack of Manchester, two granddaughters, Aaliyah Riley and Peyton Riley of Manchester, two sisters, Joyce Kresge and her husband Walt of Ortonville, Michigan and Wanda Stukey and her husband Rich of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends. Debra attended Macedonia Baptist Church and Brother Marcus Burchfield will be officiating.
Funeral services will be provided by Rominger Funeral Home Chapel in Manchester, Kentucky on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 PM. She will be laid to rest in the Medlock Cemetery in the Annville Community.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to COVID restrictions, face masks will be required.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.