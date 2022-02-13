Debra Rose Smith age 51 of Cynthiana, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday - February 11, 2022 at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Kentucky. She was the wife of Steve Smith, the mother of Stephanie Ledford and husband Jonathon and Antasha Smith. The daughter of Betty Jo Estep, grandmother of Ethan Hubbard and Kinzlee Ledford, sister of Frank Estep and Doug Estep, the aunt of Courtney Estep, Heather Estep, Josie Estep, Joseph Mays, Dustin Estep and Dalton Estep. She was preceded in death by her father Raleigh Estep and her brother Joseph Estep.
Funeral services for Debra Rose Smith will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday - February 15, 2022 in the chapel of the Rominger Funeral Home with Rev. Scotty Jewel officiating. Burial will follow in the Baker Stivers Cemetery in the Island Creek Community.
The family of Debra Rose Smith will receive friends and loved ones after 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday - February 15, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home
