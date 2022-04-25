Statistics Report for Manchester/Clay County week of 4/20/22
DEEDS
-Bobby Collett and Linda Gail to Clifford and Valerie Sage. Land on Sexton’s Creek. Tax $60.00. Filed 4/6/22.
-Peggy Byrd to Heather and Devin Buchte. Land on Ky. 1350. Tax $115.00. Filed 4/6/22.
-Daryl and Bernice Dezarn to Kelsey Marie Jones. Land on Beech Creek Road. Tax $2.00. Filed 4/7/22.
-Jennifer and Harold Byrd and POFP to Jennifer and Harold Byrd. Land on Teges Creek. No tax. Filed 4/8/22.
-Phantom Farms LLC to Darrell and Christi Mills. Land on Beve Reynolds Road. Tax $16.00. Filed 4/8/22.
-Kenneth and Carrie Swafford and POFP to Darren Mathis and POSP. Land on Buzzard. Tax $2.00. Filed 4/8/22.
-Donald Sumrell and Patrice to Eric Sumrell and POSP. Land on Beech Creek Road. No tax. Filed 4/11/22.
-T.C. Bowling to Brittany Smallwood and POSP. Land on Hector. Tax $2.50. Filed 4/11/22.
-Thomas Sears and Sheila Wagers to Bobby Dean Smith. No land location listed. Tax $26.50. Filed 4/12/22.
SHERIFF'S REPORT
-Brandon Davidson, 9/26/85, warrant.
-Brian Collett, 5/10/79, warrant.
-Gary Bowling, 9/29/90, warrant.
-Wendall Bray, 6/10/62, warrant.
-Patricia Butler, 1/28/64, warrant.
-Roger Branham, 4/3/68, warrant.
-Arnold Combs, 12/15/93, warrant.
-Timothy Howell, 2/24/74, warrant.
-David Aldridge, 1/29/69, warrant.
-Jason Aldridge, 10/5/82, warrant.
-Gary Baker, 1/18/84, warrant.
-Arvil Anderson, 1/30/78, warrant.
-Jessie Davis, 1/12/80, warrant.
-Stephen Brown, 9/20/89, warrant.
-Kelley Sams, 9/11/92, warrant.
-Cody Cahill, 7/24/90, warrant.
-Bennie Collins, 2/16/84, warrant.
-Shawn Smith, 11/27/87, flagrant non-support.
-Shawn Smith, 11/27/87, criminal mischief 3rd, endangering welfare of minor.
-Stephanie Bilbrey, 1/30/91, warrant.
-Edward Roberts, 8/8/75, warrant.
-Nicole Gambrell, 7/9/86, warrant.
-Austin Smith, 1/1/00, warrant.
-Timothy Morgan, 12/27/91, violation of EPO.
JAIL REPORT
Bookings- Burley Adams, Lloyd Aman, Peggy Asher, Jeffrey Brumley, Rayann Caldwell, Michael Couch, Nicole Gambrell, Larry Gilliam, Bruce Hill, Timothy Howell, Kyle Jackson, Stanley Lovins, Shlene Marcum, Mickey Napier, Mitchell Roark, Edward Roberts, Matt Root, Donald Russell, Kelley Sams, Austin Smith, Megan Smith, Misty Smith, Robert Smith, Shawn Smith, Latasha Wagers.
Releases-Stephanie Bilbrey, Jimmy Bowling, Bennie Collins, Michael Combs, Diana Hill, Bryan Isaacs, Jennifer Jordan, Shania Mathis, Timothy Morgan, Lori Roberts, Austin Sizemore, Kristi Sizemore, Kellie Smith, Misty Wagers, William Weaver, Tina Yount.
