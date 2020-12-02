Deer harvest numbers are rising in Clay County as the modern gun season came to a close on Sunday.
As of Tuesday morning, 621 deer have been harvested with 514 male and 107 female.
Firearm has been the weapon of choice for hunters as 471 deer were taken. 81 with archery, nine with muzzleloader and 60 with a crossbow.
The total already surpasses the 2019 harvest of 604 and is closing in on the 2018 harvest of 657.
All are much better than 2017’s harvest of only 514. The county and region had an outbreak of chronic wasting disease (CWD) that wiped out a large portion of the deer population.
The harvest looks to be making a gradual comeback as prior to the CWD outbreak 845 deer were harvested in 2016.
Deer season will remain open for archery and crossbow until January 18, 2021. A late muzzleloader season will run from December 12-17 for antlered deer only.
December 26 and 27 a youth-free hunt will be held to harvest either sex.
Elk season
Hunters are also filling tags for the recent elk draw hunt. According to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, four elk have been tagged in the county with three bulls and one cow.
Bear season
To date, one bear has been harvested in the county and it was checked in on October 24th and killed with a crossbow.
