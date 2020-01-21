Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 20, 2020 at approximately 1:45 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County SRO Jared Smith arrested Nicholas Root, 28 of Fire House Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of a male subject unlawfully operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission. Chief Deputy Jones located the vehicle in the Manchester Square and conducted a traffic stop on the above. Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time located a controlled substance on the person of the driver along with a defaced firearm. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Nicholas Root, 28 was charged with:
• Defacing a Firearm
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree
• Prescription Controlled Substance not In Original Container
• Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 1st Offense
