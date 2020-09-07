The COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons. Among those are that humans need to be prepared for anything as well as being flexible.
The Kentucky defense is taking that lesson to heart. The Cats are preparing for a number of possible scenarios on that side of the ball. And the personnel that UK has on the roster is allowing that to happen.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White knows that his team could run into situations this season where they need versatility and could use players who can play multiple positions.
"You have to have contingency plans," White said. "We are playing guys at some different spots, here and there."
White knows that it's important, just in case injuries or, in 2020 the coronavirus, were to hit the team.
"If it does happen, you've got to, like coach has always had here, it's a next man up mentality," White said. "So we've got to make sure we train that depth and trust that, when they get in, they'll be able to live up to our standard."
However, it can't be done without a plan. White and the defensive staff knows that playing guys in multiple spots can be overdone.
"What you don't want to do is put them in too many different situations because they can't really get good at anything," White said. "But you do have to plan for the worst at times. We do target certain reps to get players different positions, just in case that worst happens."
One of the players who could be counted on to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield is senior Brandin Echols. After making 11 starts at cornerback last season, Echols could see time at other spots this year.
"I've been playing a lot of nickel, running with the ones a lot," Echols said. "I'm playing two positions now, or three. I've been playing three positions since we came back."
Echols likes the talent in UK's defensive backfield.
"We've got so many talented DBs, this is probably one of the best DB classes we've brought in," Echols sad. "Everybody's ready. I make sure all of the young guys are ready."
The Memphis native also thinks that one of his teammates in the defensive backfield is being overlooked.
"(Davonte Robinson), since he's been back, with all of the experience he has and all the talent that he's bringing back to the table," Echols said when asked about who is standing out at the DB position. "He's going to make a big impact."
As for himself, Echols hopes that he can improve on his play from last year, when he was fourth on the team with 52 tackles and led the team with nine pass breakups.
"Get a better understanding of the game, get more comfortable like I was in juco and high school," Echols said. "This year, I'm way more confident than what I was last year. I've been preparing myself better. Last year, I was playing to survive, just to get on the field. But I was really played scared. This year, I have gained full confidence and I'm ready to play for the season."
With the depth and versatility on defense, White and Echols hope that the entire defense will be ready this season, no matter what scenario they end up facing.
