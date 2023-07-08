The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a cape seal project on U.S. 421 beginning at mile point 20.481 (Bowling Branch Road) to mile point 24.047 (U.S. 421 and KY 11 north junction) in Clay County is expected to begin Monday, July 10 and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, August 1.
Once the cape seal process begins, contractors will apply the oil-based sealant and spread limestone chips over it. These layers are then pressed together by rollers.
After an initial cure, usually that same day, traffic will be allowed back on the treated lane. However, motorists should remember that it’s not the final driving surface and should drive with caution due to the potential for loose limestone chips on the highway.
Motorists will encounter lane closures and flagging and should expect delays. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph during the project. Contractors will work to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible during construction.
Cape seal work is very weather dependent. Rain could delay the start of construction as well as its duration.
Once the first limestone chip and sealant layer are complete, the roadway must cure under traffic for two to three days. Then, contractors will apply a very thin blacktop layer over the chips to create the final driving surface.
Preventive maintenance is a proactive approach to maintaining Kentucky roads by using treatments beyond traditional asphalt. These treatments can last up to 60 percent as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing, but for 30 percent of the cost. This allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair. Preventive maintenance slows pavement deterioration, corrects minor surface distress, and increases safety.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
