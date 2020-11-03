Delbert Bowling, 74, of London, KY, passed away October 22nd, 2020 at St. Joseph in London.
He was born April 28, 1946, to the union of Otis and Magdalene Bowling.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Vernon and DJ Bowling.
Delbert leaves behind his wife, Wanda, and two children: Marcenda Holt and Michael of Manchester, and Christopher Bowling and Brandy of London. He leaves 7 grandchildren, 2 grandsons, and 5 granddaughters, and 2 bonus grandsons: Tara and Brady Mays, Kaylee, Justin, Allie, Branley, and Breoanna Bowling of London, Drayden and Grayson Woods of London.
He also leaves behind three brothers and three sisters: Otis Junior Bowling and Lorene Hubbard and James of Big Creek, Earl Bowling and Brenda, Roy Bowling and Sandy, Bernise Collins and Leonard all of Manchester, Beatrice Sandquist of Rockford, IL; and a host of other family and friends.
Delbert was a member of The Living Hope Church in London, KY, where he enjoyed blowing the shofar and loved his church family. Delbert will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Services were held on Sunday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bill Mays and Lynn Dotson officiating. Burial followed in the Paces Creek Cemetery.
