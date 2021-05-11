Delbert Gregory, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 10th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Delbert was born in Clay County, KY on March 24, 1940, a son of the late Victor and Lillian Gilbert Gregory.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Jones Gregory; his two sons: Charles Gregory of London, and Curtis Gregory of Manchester; and his two daughters: Deborah Otis of Richmond, and Diana Hicks of Manchester.
Delbert is also survived 7 grandchildren: Brandi Anderson, Brook Bales, Brianna Otis, Tiffanie Blackwood, Matthew Gregory, Alicia Hicks, and Dylan Hicks; 5 great-grandchildren; and the following brothers and sisters: Hugh Gregory, Estill Gregory, Eddie Gregory, Burdette Lewis, Geraldine Davis, Judy Brown, and Elizabeth "Liz" Cross.
In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Robert Gregory, Glenn Gregory, and Gertrude Pennington.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Dustin Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Memorial Cemetery on Caudill Gap Road.
