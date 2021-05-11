Delbert Gregory, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 10th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Delbert was born in Clay County, KY on March 24, 1940, a son of the late Victor and Lillian Gilbert Gregory. 

He is survived by his wife, Frances Jones Gregory; his two sons: Charles Gregory of London, and Curtis Gregory of Manchester; and his two daughters: Deborah Otis of Richmond, and Diana Hicks of Manchester. 

Delbert is also survived 7 grandchildren: Brandi Anderson, Brook Bales, Brianna Otis, Tiffanie Blackwood, Matthew Gregory, Alicia Hicks, and Dylan Hicks; 5 great-grandchildren; and the following brothers and sisters: Hugh Gregory, Estill Gregory, Eddie Gregory, Burdette Lewis, Geraldine Davis, Judy Brown, and Elizabeth "Liz" Cross. 

In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Robert Gregory, Glenn Gregory, and Gertrude Pennington. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Dustin Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Memorial Cemetery on Caudill Gap Road. 

To send flowers to the family of Delbert Gregory, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

May 14
Visitation
Friday, May 14, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 14
Service
Friday, May 14, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you