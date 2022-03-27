Delbert James Smith age 79 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday - March 26, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Janet Sandlin Smith, his children; James Delbert Smith and wife Tracy Lee Smith and Joy Marie Smith; his grandchildren; Jace Isaac Taybert Brandenburg, Jalyn Brooke Smith, Janzlee Isabellah Brandenburg, Cayden James Smith, Trenden Bailey Napier and Olivia Grace Jackson, also surviving are his brothers; Maurice Smith and wife Lola Deane and Johnny Taylor Smith and wife Vicky, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents Taylor and Willa Lee Asher Smith and two brothers; Kenneth Smith and Clifford Smith.
Delbert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a Coach for 27 years at Paces Creek Elementary and Horse Creek Elementary, He loved basketball and attended the Clay County games every year. He was always trading especially knives. He was a member and Deacon at New Home Baptist Church.
A celebration of life for Delbert James Smith will be held at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday - March 29, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Darrel Bargo and John Thomas Becknell officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Delbert James Smith will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Monday - March 28, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.