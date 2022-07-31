Delia Goins, 89 departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Friday, August 12, 1932 in Manchester, Kentucky to Ed and Lola (Lawson) Sizemore. She was a homemaker and of the Holiness faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Ann Bishop, Benny Goins, Ollie Stewart, Betty Green, Lucy Henson, Larry Goins, Joann Henson and Jamie Goins; 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a granddaughter she raised as her own: Melinda Grubb. Also surviving are one sister and three brothers: Ollie Gray, Allen Sizemore, Lyle Sizemore and Farris Sizemore.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Lola Sizemore; her husband: Tommy Goins; her daughter: Cleo Goins, and two sisters: Corene Jones and Dorothy Goins.
Funeral Services for Delia Goins will be conducted on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Barry Hubbard will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
