Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 6, 2022 at approximately 11:50 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested William Delph, 34 of Sevier Branch Road. The arrest occurred at a business off of South Highway 421, when K9 Deputy Brumley went to serve a warrant on a subject when he encountered the above mentioned subject passed out in a seat. During the search K9 Deputy Brumley located suspected methamphetamine along with a glass pipe on the subject’s person.
William Delph, 34 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
