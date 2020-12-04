Recognizing that many Kentuckians are struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Delta Gas is reminding its utility customers that help with winter bills is available through Delta’s Energy Assistance program (EAP), the Kentucky Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and other local and national sources.
“Delta’s EAP is facilitated by Community Action Agencies and assists qualified customers through credits to their winter gas bills,” said Rita Black, Director of Customer Relations for Peoples, Delta’s parent company. “Customer eligibility has been increased to 200% of Federal Poverty Level this year and qualified Delta customers will receive a $150 bill credit on each of their January, February and March winter heating bills, a total available benefit of $450.”
Other funds that may help Delta customers are the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); the Team Kentucky Fund; the Salvation Army; Catholic Charities; and the Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds distributed to local governments. A listing of the Community Action locations is available at commaction.org/contact. To learn how to apply for Delta’s EAP, LIHEAP and other available funding, contact your Community Action Agency or your local Delta Gas office at the numbers below:
Delta Owingsville District Office – (800) 251-8477
Delta Berea District Office – (877) 986-4291
Delta Nicholasville District Office – (859)-885-4141
Delta Middlesboro District Office – (877) 335-0852
Delta Corbin District Office – (877) 629-6910
