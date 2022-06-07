Dennis "Big D" Halcomb, 61, of Richmond, KY, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the Compassionate Care Hospice Center in Richmond, KY.
Big D was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 18, 1960, a son of the late Clay Halcomb and Lita Mobley Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Sophia Philpot Halcomb of Richmond, KY.
Big D is also survived by his two brothers: Bobby Halcomb of Walland, TN and Mike Campbell of Manchester, KY; his sister, Margaret Halcomb of New Mexico; his sisters-in-law: Ollie Philpot and Judy Philpot, both of Manchester, KY; his aunts: Imogene Sparks of Berea, and Nana Lee Neace of Oneida; and his nephew, Chase Campbell of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Big D was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill Campbell; his brother, Mark Halcomb; his sister, Leah Campbell; his nephew, Bobby Halcomb; and his niece, Alyssia Hacker Mills.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Deno Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Mobley Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
Big D was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 18, 1960, a son of the late Clay Halcomb and Lita Mobley Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Sophia Philpot Halcomb of Richmond, KY.
Big D is also survived by his two brothers: Bobby Halcomb of Walland, TN and Mike Campbell of Manchester, KY; his sister, Margaret Halcomb of New Mexico; his sisters-in-law: Ollie Philpot and Judy Philpot, both of Manchester, KY; his aunts: Imogene Sparks of Berea, and Nana Lee Neace of Oneida; and his nephew, Chase Campbell of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Big D was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill Campbell; his brother, Mark Halcomb; his sister, Leah Campbell; his nephew, Bobby Halcomb; and his niece, Alyssia Hacker Mills.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Deno Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Mobley Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.