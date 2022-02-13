Dennis Lovins, age 67 departed this life on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, March 5, 1954 in Manchester, Kentucky to William L. and Bertha Lovins. He was a coal miner, a carpenter, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the New Beginnings Community Church. Dennis loved U. K. Basketball and boxing, but what he enjoyed the most was watching his grandson play sports. He was an avid musician and loved to sing and play the guitar and was a devoted Christian and played the bass in church for over 41 years and loved his family, church and friends.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Annette Johnson Lovins, his daughter: Sherry Hoskins and her husband Jason and his grandchildren: Colton Hoskins and Wesley Johnson. Also surviving are his brothers: Donald Gene Lovins and Lonnie Lovins and his sister: Bonnie Collins.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William L. and Bertha Lovins as well as his sisters: Pauline Hayre, Sharon Shirley and Juanita Smith.
Funeral Services for Dennis Lovins will be conducted on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Stevens, Rev. Joey Burns and Rev. Phyllis Baker will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
