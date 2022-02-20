Denver Fox, 66, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 16th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.
Denver was born in Norwood, Oh on July 9, 1955, a son of the late Denver Fox and Jessie Baker Shields.
Denver is survived by his sisters: Susie Rogers and husband Chuck, Lisa Sester and husband Stan, and Vicky Hensley, all of Oneida.
Services were held on Saturday, February 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wade England and Stan Sester officiating. Burial followed in the Shields-Sizemore Cemetery at Oneida.
