Denver Holland, 79, of Middletown, Ohio departed this life peacefully at home on October 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Denver was born on July 29, 1941 at Frontier Nursing Service, Hyden Kentucky to Jim and Sophia (Bowling) Holland of Bear Branch, Kentucky. Denver was an independent owner-operator truck driver with Aetna Freight Lines for 40 years. He was a hard worker and good provider for his family. His co-workers have commented on how he helped and encouraged new drivers. He enjoyed the simple things of a good meal, his favorite chair, a tv show, his trusty tools, and being home. He had many sayings that we will remember. Denver will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Denver is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Hacker) Holland; son, Kenneth Wayne Holland of Gahanna, Ohio; daughter, Mattie Katherine (Kathy) Shiflet, son in law Bobby Shiflet , grandsons Wesley and Warren Shiflet, all of Paris, Kentucky; brother, Kenneth (Bernett) Holland of Manchester, Kentucky; Two sisters, Oda Ledford of Germantown, Ohio and Lena Bishop of Bear Branch, Kentucky, as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim and Sophia Holland, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward (Jean) Holland of Bear Branch, Kentucky.
Services will be at Britton Funeral Home, Manchester, Kentucky. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 6:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00pm, the burial will follow at Swafford Branch Cemetery, Manchester, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation at https://crhcf.org/donate/.
