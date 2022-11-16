Denver Minton, age 83 departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the AdventHealth Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, December 21, 1938 in Manchester to William and Mary Cheek Minton. He was a farmer.
He leaves to mourn his passing several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Minton and these brothers and sisters: Estill Minton, Ernest Minton, Amos Minton, Arnold Minton, Vestil Minton, Janie Bowman, Cleo Minton and Nola Bowman.
Funeral Services for Denver Minton will be conducted on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wayne House will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Reuben Bruner Cemetery in the Marydell Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.