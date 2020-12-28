Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 23, 2020 at approximately 7:20 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Jacob Barnes, 27 of London.
The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the driver, K9 Deputy Brumley noted the subject seemed to show signs of impairment along with a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the above mentioned subject was operating the motor vehicle on suspended operator license and also had an outstanding warrant out of Laurel County. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Jacob Barnes, 27 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• One Headlight
• Careless Driving
• Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation
