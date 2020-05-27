Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 27, 2020 at approximately 3:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Leslie Hill, 23 of Onieda and Dalton Brumett, 28 of Mae Reid Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on North Highway 11. Once contact was made with the driver, he failed to provide an operator license and valid proof of insurance. Through investigation and running the vehicles identification number through Clay County Dispatch it was confirmed the vehicle was stolen. The passenger of the vehicle was also showed to have two active warrants including a no Bail Warrant out of Circuit Court. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center.
Leslie Hill, 23 was charged with:
• Rear license not Illuminated
• Improper Equipment
• Improper Registration Plate
• Failure to Wear Seat Belt
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
• License to be in Possession
• Receiving Stolen Property
Dalton Brumett, 28 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
