Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 25, 2022 at approximately 6:30 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Donald Jarvis, 31 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley noted seeing a car matching a description of a vehicle that was being operated by a male subject who had active Indictment Warrants for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. After a search of the area, Deputy Brumley located the subject attempting to hide under a vehicle in the parking lot. After making contact with the subject and confirmation it showed the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest. K9 Deputy Brumley deployed “K9 Ghost” on the vehicle at which time Ghost indicated positive signs of narcotics in the vehicle. During the search, plastic baggies along with scales and loaded syringes were located inside the vehicle. Once being lodged into the jail, Chief Deputy Jailed Brandon Swafford located approximately 2.65 grams of methamphetamine along with 2 boxes of suboxone.
Donald Jarvis, 31 was charged with:
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd OR> 2GMS Methamphetamine
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree 1st Off. <20 Drug Unspecified Sch 3
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.