Derek Lee Kirby, age 53, husband of Dana (Wagers) Kirby of Springboro, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the father of Jacob Chandler Kirby, and Caitlyn Paige Kirby both of Springboro, Ohio; the son of Carl and Glenda (Harris) Kirby of London, Kentucky; the brother of Carla Kennett and husband Clay of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by his fur buddies, Milo and Odie; and by his nephews, Michael Lee Kennett of Lexington, Kentucky, and Blake Kennett of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his pride and joy, Bella; by his grandparents, Irvin and Laura Kirby, Q.S. Harris and Martha Harris Hewitt; by his father and mother-in-law; Harold and Goldie Wagers; and by his aunt, Lois Elliott. A Celebration of Life for Derek Lee Kirby will be conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Tabitha Wagers and Bobby Helton officiating. The family of Derek Lee Kirby will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The American Heart Association.

