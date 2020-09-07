Derek Lee Kirby, age 53, husband of Dana (Wagers) Kirby of Springboro, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the father of Jacob Chandler Kirby, and Caitlyn Paige Kirby both of Springboro, Ohio; the son of Carl and Glenda (Harris) Kirby of London, Kentucky; the brother of Carla Kennett and husband Clay of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by his fur buddies, Milo and Odie; and by his nephews, Michael Lee Kennett of Lexington, Kentucky, and Blake Kennett of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his pride and joy, Bella; by his grandparents, Irvin and Laura Kirby, Q.S. Harris and Martha Harris Hewitt; by his father and mother-in-law; Harold and Goldie Wagers; and by his aunt, Lois Elliott. A Celebration of Life for Derek Lee Kirby will be conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Tabitha Wagers and Bobby Helton officiating. The family of Derek Lee Kirby will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The American Heart Association.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- The Importance of Masks
- Elementary school staff exposed to COVID; officials say no threat to general public
- UK Neurologist Shares the Science Behind ‘Toxic Stress’
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Manchester woman caught for shoplifting
- Patsy Lee Smith obituary
- Vedith Gail Dalton obituary
- New guidelines for CCHS football, volleyball attendance
- Mona LaTurza Cochran obituary
- Colonels fall hard in season opener
- Defensive Versatility Will Benefit Cats This Season
- Vaping increases risks of COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Wagers charged with murder
- Wendy's reports employee positive with COVID
- UPDATE: Police say Carpenter killed woman in Lexington
- Jones named new District 11 highway chief
- 'Pastor Danny' going where the Lord leads him
- 'Cody burnt the trailer' says witnesses to trailer fire
- Daronda Vicky Mills obituary
- FCI battling COVID-19 outbreak
- Henry Smith obituary
- Gray charged following accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.