Derrell Casey Bowling born September 7, 2001 at Hazard, KY., the son of Derrell Bowling and Lou Miller. Casey passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, KY. He was 19 years old. Casey had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation Casey was employed by Asplundh as a tree cutter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding.
Casey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Darrell Bowling, maternal grandfather, Scott Miller and maternal uncle, David Lee Miller. He is survived by his beloved father, Derrell Bowling (Tabitha), Hyden, KY., beloved mother, Lou Miller (Tim Gross), Lost Creek, KY., paternal grandmother, Alice Bowling, Hyden, KY., maternal grandmother, Velma Miller, Bonnyman, KY., maternal great grandmother, Bessie Rice, Bowling Green, KY., brothers, Issiah Williams, Nicholasville, KY, Andrew Bowling, Knott County, KY. and special brother, Trevor Bowling, Confluence, KY., sisters, Tesha Bowling, Hyden, KY., Ashley Miller (Justin), Lost Creek, KY., MaKayla Miller (Efrain), Lost Creek, KY., special uncle, James Bowling, Hyden, KY., Jesse Darrell Bowling, Thousandsticks, KY., maternal aunts, Elizabeth Miller, Lost Creek, KY. and Jaime Holland, Bonnyman, KY., niece, Madison Watts, nephew, Issiah Watts, like grandparents, Ima & Astor Miller and special friends, Cody Asher, Gus White, Sean Hughes, Bradley Everidge, Tyler Combs and Justin Watts. Also a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral: Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Jimmy Dean Feltner and Robert Couch
Interment: Bowling Cemetery, Wilder Branch, KY.
Pallbearers: Charles "Bino" Sizemore, Bobby Jones, Cody Asher, Rod Maggard, Tim Gross, Bradley Everidge, Tyler Combs and Justin Watts
Visitation: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home Chapel
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.