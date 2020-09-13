Devadie Smith, 71, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, September 11th, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
Devadie is preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Smith.
Devadie is survived by the following sons and daughters, Glenn Wombles and wife Eva of London, KY, Jessie Wombles and wife Cecilia, Linda Williams and husband Bryan, and Cindy Smith and husband David all of Manchester, KY.
Devadie is also survived by two brothers: Marvin Wagers and wife Jewel, and R.C. Wagers, all of Manchester, KY; and by two sisters: Doshia Hensley, and Melissa Mathis and husband RJ all of Manchester, KY; Also surviving are her grandchildren: Glenda Ward and husband Marco, Michelle Wombles, Steven Wagers, Tanner Wombles, Cody Williams, Madison Wombles, Sarah Lovins, and Cody Lovins, and Giannah Wombles; her great-grandchildren: Siannah Wagers, Cannon Wagers, Cooper Ward, Emily Lovins, and Kolton Wagers.
In addition to her husband, Devadie was preceded death in by her brothers and sisters: Homer Wagers, Cecil Wagers, Coleman Wagers, Otto Wagers, Edward Wagers, Hazel Wombles, June Eversole, Donna Hubbard, Gladys Smith, Gracie Irvine, and Birdie Henson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul MItchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 15th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
