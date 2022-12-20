Dewey Bradley Frazier, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Dewey was born in Manchester, KY on April 1, 1957, a son of the late Dewey and Ella Lee Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his two wives, Frances Ellen Lawson Frazier and Tonya Lynn Frazier.
Dewey is survived by his daughter, Tasha Frazier of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Roger Frazier of Burning Springs, Jean Bray of Fogertown, Catherine Henson of Manchester, and Madgalene Lawson of Fogertown.
In addition to his wives and parents, Dewey was preceded in death by his sisters, Dathia Hensley and Nancy Ella Frazier.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jerry McKinley Holland and Barry Hubbard officiating.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, December 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
