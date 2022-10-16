Dexter Dee Hicks, age 63 of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on March 8, 1959 to the late Lee Lester and Trudy Mae Smith Hicks and departed this life on October 13, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed listening to music, loved farming, and spending time with family and friends, especially his wife and children.
In addition to his parents, his grandparents: Dexter and Cordie Smith, and Lonnie and Georgia Hicks preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife: Angela Henson Hicks of Manchester; 4 daughters: Melinda Jones and husband Josh, and Olivia Hicks all of Manchester, Jessica Hicks in Indianapolis, IN, and Heather Goins and husband Daniel of Gray, KY; 5 brothers: Orville Lee Hicks, Reece Hicks, and Ewell Hicks all of Manchester, Conley Hicks of Flat Lick, and Farrell Hicks and wife Linda of Barbourville; a sister: Carol Smith of Manchester; a step sister: Julia Lily Yanez and husband Leonardo of Georgetown; 3 grandchildren: Austin Jones, Emily Jones, and Daniel Lee Goins; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Dexter Hicks were conducted at the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Burial followed in the Hicks Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to the Barbourville Funeral Home to help with expenses.
