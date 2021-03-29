Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 28, 2021 at approximately 9:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Tony Dezarn, 41 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint at a residence off of Crawfish Road, upon arrival the above mentioned subject seen deputies arriving on scene and proceeded to take off on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. It was confirmed through Clay County Dispatch that the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.
Tony Dezarn, 41 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
• Serving Clay County Circuit Court Bench Warrant
• Serving Clay County Circuit Court Bench Warrant
• Serving Clay County Circuit Court Bench Warrant
• Serving Clay County Warrant of Arrest
