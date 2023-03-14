Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 13, 2023 Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, and Clay County SGT Jermey Gabbard arrested Tony Dezarn of Manchester. The arrest occurred after Deputys received a call about damaged/ stolen telephone line. K9 Deputy Wes Brumley conducted a traffic stop for infractions of which Tony Dezarn was the driver. Through investigation it was determined that the vehicle in question was involved in theft and the stolen items were located in the vehicle during the stop. Once Deputys arrived at the Clay County Detention Center staff located crystal like substance during the intake search. Assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.
Tony Dezarn, of Manchester was charged with.
. No Tail Lamps
. License To Be In Possession
.Failure Of Non-Owner/ Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
. Operating On Suspended or Revoked Driver's License
. Receiving Stolen Property1,000<10,000
. Criminal Mischief,1st Degree
.Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree
.Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
